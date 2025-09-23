Left Menu

Bengaluru's Traffic Woes: CM Seeks Wipro's Help to Alleviate Congestion

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached out to Wipro's Azim Premji seeking access to the company's campus to ease traffic congestion on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road. This move aims to reduce peak-hour traffic by 30%, amid Deputy CM DK Shivakumar downplaying concerns about the city's potholes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:07 IST
Bengaluru's Traffic Woes: CM Seeks Wipro's Help to Alleviate Congestion
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has officially solicited assistance from Wipro's founder-chairman Azim Premji to address traffic congestion woes on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, particularly near Iblur junction. This strategic request aims to alleviate the city's crippling traffic during peak hours, which severely hampers mobility and productivity.

In a letter dated September 19, the Chief Minister acknowledged Wipro's robust contribution to the regional IT sector and highlighted the pressing need for alternate traffic routes. Preliminary studies by experts suggest the proposed vehicular access through Wipro's campus could reduce congestion by up to 30% during busy office hours.

Meanwhile, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar downplayed the pothole issue, noting that road conditions in Delhi, including near the Prime Minister's residence, are similar. He added that around 1,000 potholes are routinely repaired across Bengaluru. These statements came after industry leaders raised alarms over the city's deteriorating infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

