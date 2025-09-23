Left Menu

Defamation Debate: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Takes Legal Action Against Online Allegations

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia seeks Delhi High Court's intervention to remove allegedly defamatory social media posts related to a viral debate video. The content in question includes digitally altered images, with Bhatia emphasizing the need to protect personal reputation. The court will deliver an interim order soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhatia Informed The Court That On September 12, While He Was "In The Comfort Of | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:17 IST
Defamation Debate: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Takes Legal Action Against Online Allegations
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Advocate and BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has petitioned the Delhi High Court to remove what he describes as defamatory social media posts linked to a viral television debate video. The posts allegedly include digitally altered and unauthorized images, which Bhatia claims damage his personal reputation.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Justice Amit Bansal listened to arguments from Bhatia, who contended that the content violated his privacy and included inappropriate references. He stressed the importance of preserving his hard-earned reputation and urged the removal of offensive material, alleging some content was AI-manipulated.

Justice Bansal recognized the issue of obscene content but noted the challenge in distinguishing satire from defamation. The Court also examined the protocol for addressing such grievances, focusing first on original creators before holding platforms accountable. The ruling is anticipated this Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Unveils Asia's Largest Wastewater Treatment Marvel

Delhi Unveils Asia's Largest Wastewater Treatment Marvel

 India
2
Tragic Accident: Sisters Attempt to Save Each Other in Seelap River

Tragic Accident: Sisters Attempt to Save Each Other in Seelap River

 India
3
AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

 India
4
Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025