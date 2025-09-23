Defamation Debate: BJP's Gaurav Bhatia Takes Legal Action Against Online Allegations

Bhatia Informed The Court That On September 12, While He Was "In The Comfort Of

Senior Advocate and BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia has petitioned the Delhi High Court to remove what he describes as defamatory social media posts linked to a viral television debate video. The posts allegedly include digitally altered and unauthorized images, which Bhatia claims damage his personal reputation.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Justice Amit Bansal listened to arguments from Bhatia, who contended that the content violated his privacy and included inappropriate references. He stressed the importance of preserving his hard-earned reputation and urged the removal of offensive material, alleging some content was AI-manipulated.

Justice Bansal recognized the issue of obscene content but noted the challenge in distinguishing satire from defamation. The Court also examined the protocol for addressing such grievances, focusing first on original creators before holding platforms accountable. The ruling is anticipated this Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)