Karnataka's Pothole Predicament: A Nationwide Challenge

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has addressed concerns about the pothole problem plaguing the state, asserting that it's not unique to Karnataka. He cited the road leading to the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi as also having potholes, suggesting that the issue is being exaggerated.

In Bengaluru, Shivakumar noted that a concerted effort is underway, with nearly 1,000 potholes being addressed daily through a coordinated approach across various zones. Stressing the commitment of government workers and engineers, he pledged speed and quality in the repair process.

Amidst criticism from Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who termed Bengaluru as the 'City of Potholes,' Shivakumar blamed the former BJP government's inaction for exacerbating the problem. He also questioned Kumaraswamy's contributions, challenging him to leverage his political position to secure funding for Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)