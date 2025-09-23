Left Menu

Karnataka's Pothole Predicament: A Nationwide Challenge

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar defends the state's pothole situation, attributing it to national issues and previous governance, despite criticism from Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. In response, Shivakumar highlights active measures in Bengaluru and challenges Kumaraswamy's contributions, advocating for unified political effort to resolve the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:19 IST
Karnataka's Pothole Predicament: A Nationwide Challenge
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has addressed concerns about the pothole problem plaguing the state, asserting that it's not unique to Karnataka. He cited the road leading to the Prime Minister's residence in Delhi as also having potholes, suggesting that the issue is being exaggerated.

In Bengaluru, Shivakumar noted that a concerted effort is underway, with nearly 1,000 potholes being addressed daily through a coordinated approach across various zones. Stressing the commitment of government workers and engineers, he pledged speed and quality in the repair process.

Amidst criticism from Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who termed Bengaluru as the 'City of Potholes,' Shivakumar blamed the former BJP government's inaction for exacerbating the problem. He also questioned Kumaraswamy's contributions, challenging him to leverage his political position to secure funding for Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

 India
2
Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

 Global
3
Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

 India
4
Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025