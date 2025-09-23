European Stocks Rise as Wind Energy Surges and ADVNSYS IPO Announced

European markets saw a positive boost on Tuesday, propelled by the wind energy sector after Denmark's Orsted received a favorable U.S. court ruling allowing it to resume work on a project near Rhode Island. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.5%, with French stocks leading the charge, improving by 1%.

Kingspan Group surged 10.2% following an announcement it would pursue an initial public offering (IPO) of its data-center unit, ADVNSYS, in Amsterdam. Despite challenges in the tech sector, European tech stocks rose by 0.6%, recovering from earlier losses as Nvidia's investment news buoyed the market.

However, not all sectors thrived; healthcare declined by 0.5%, and ASM International saw its shares fall after revising its revenue forecast for H2 2025. Meanwhile, Sweden's central bank cut interest rates to 1.75%, impacting currency movements and domestic stock performance.