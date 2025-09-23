Left Menu

Air India Navigates Typhoon Disruptions and Expands Mumbai Operations

Air India cancels flights to Hong Kong due to Typhoon Ragasa, offering refunds or free rescheduling. Plans to commence operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport are underway, aiming to broaden domestic and international connectivity, with significant expansion projected by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:53 IST
Air India Navigates Typhoon Disruptions and Expands Mumbai Operations
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the looming threat of Typhoon Ragasa, Air India has announced the cancellation of two international flights intended for Tuesday travel. The affected services include flight AI314, scheduled from Delhi to Hong Kong, and flight AI315, returning from Hong Kong to Delhi on Wednesday.

Air India stated that passengers inconvenienced by the cancellations are eligible for full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling in the same class. Ensuring passenger safety remains the airline's utmost concern, with operations resuming only when conditions are deemed safe.

Amid these disruptions, Air India underscores its future plans by announcing new operations from the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The initial phase will see Air India Express managing 20 daily departures, with an ambitious aim to expand operations notably by Winter 2026.

TRENDING

1
AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

AWS Investment Hits Maharashtra: A New Era for Data Centers Begins

 India
2
Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

Remembering Bijay Kumar Satpathy: Odisha's Weightlifting Icon

 Global
3
Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

Strategic Collaboration Boosts Cervical Cancer Prevention Efforts

 India
4
Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

Cyberattack Brings Jaguar Land Rover to a Halt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025