Air India Navigates Typhoon Disruptions and Expands Mumbai Operations

In response to the looming threat of Typhoon Ragasa, Air India has announced the cancellation of two international flights intended for Tuesday travel. The affected services include flight AI314, scheduled from Delhi to Hong Kong, and flight AI315, returning from Hong Kong to Delhi on Wednesday.

Air India stated that passengers inconvenienced by the cancellations are eligible for full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling in the same class. Ensuring passenger safety remains the airline's utmost concern, with operations resuming only when conditions are deemed safe.

Amid these disruptions, Air India underscores its future plans by announcing new operations from the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The initial phase will see Air India Express managing 20 daily departures, with an ambitious aim to expand operations notably by Winter 2026.