Final Arguments Set for Sajjan Kumar in 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has set the stage for the final arguments in the high-profile case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who faces charges related to the 1984 Anti-Sikh riots. The case involves incidents registered at Janakpuri and Vikaspuri police stations.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh scheduled the final arguments after considering the defense's evidence, with the proceedings set to begin on October 29. Advocate Anil Kumar Sharma, accompanied by Apoorv and Anuj Sharma, represented Kumar, who denied all allegations during a previous court session, asserting he was not present during the riots.

The case from Janakpuri deals with the deaths of Sohan Singh and Avtar Singh on November 1, 1984, while a second case in Vikaspuri involves the burning of Gurcharan Singh on November 2. Charges against Kumar include rioting, promoting enmity, and attempted murder, among others, though he was cleared of murder charges in August 2023.

