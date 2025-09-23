Left Menu

Punjab's Rs 10 Lakh Health Insurance Scheme Launches October 2

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh announced a new cashless health insurance scheme offering Rs 10 lakh coverage for each family. Starting October 2, with registration already underway, the scheme removes income criteria and focuses on providing accessible health care to all with a Punjab Aadhaar and voter ID.

23-09-2025
Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Punjab's government has unveiled a groundbreaking health insurance initiative, promising cashless treatment coverage of Rs 10 lakh per family annually. Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh announced the scheme on Tuesday, stating it would commence on October 2. Each family member will receive an individual health card to access services.

The scheme has removed income or benefit criteria, simplifying access to health care for Punjab residents. Eligibility requires only an Aadhaar card and a voter ID from Punjab. Highlighting the scheme's inclusivity, Singh emphasized the ability to access the best treatment centers for life-saving procedures, excluding only cosmetic surgeries.

The rollout will begin in Tarn Taran and Barnala, with initial registrations now open. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described the initiative as a significant step toward universal health care in the state, offering comprehensive support and ensuring every Punjab family can seek essential medical help without financial burden.

(With inputs from agencies.)

