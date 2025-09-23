Punjab's Rs 10 Lakh Health Insurance Scheme Launches October 2

Punjab's government has unveiled a groundbreaking health insurance initiative, promising cashless treatment coverage of Rs 10 lakh per family annually. Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh announced the scheme on Tuesday, stating it would commence on October 2. Each family member will receive an individual health card to access services.

The scheme has removed income or benefit criteria, simplifying access to health care for Punjab residents. Eligibility requires only an Aadhaar card and a voter ID from Punjab. Highlighting the scheme's inclusivity, Singh emphasized the ability to access the best treatment centers for life-saving procedures, excluding only cosmetic surgeries.

The rollout will begin in Tarn Taran and Barnala, with initial registrations now open. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann described the initiative as a significant step toward universal health care in the state, offering comprehensive support and ensuring every Punjab family can seek essential medical help without financial burden.

