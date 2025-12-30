Left Menu

Fake Aadhaar Card Racket Exposed in Maharashtra's Tiger Reserve

A scam involving fake Aadhaar cards used to book safaris under the local quota has been uncovered in Maharashtra's Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. Authorities detected discrepancies in tourist identifications, revealing a malpractice of booking and selling safari slots illicitly. Legal actions are underway against the offenders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A scam involving fake Aadhaar cards has been busted in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, where individuals were duping authorities by booking safaris at the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve meant for local residents. Officials announced on Tuesday that the racket exploited the 'local quota' reserved for residents using fake identity cards.

During a verification check by TATR's Moharli Tourism officials, it was found that nine out of 23 tourists had manipulated Aadhaar card details. Meanwhile, ten tourists declined to show identity proof, raising suspicions of forgery and fraudulent activity, a release confirmed. The perpetrators promised tourists safaris for hefty fees, manipulating bookings under local names before offering the slots to their clients.

The gravity of the crime prompted a complaint from the Range Forest Officer at Durgapur police station, with serious legal actions planned against those involved. Nath emphasized maintaining transparency in Tadoba's tourism, warning against document forgery and touts' empty promises. A First Information Report has been lodged to pursue the fraudsters legally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

