Mizoram Chief Minister Demands Urgent Highway Repair and Maintenance

Mizoram's Chief Minister, Lalduhoma, held a meeting with officials from the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) on Tuesday to evaluate the status of highway projects in the state. The meeting, held in the Chief Minister's Conference Hall, included PWD Minister Pu Vanlalhlana and senior figures from the State PWD and Planning & Economics Department.

With a pressing concern over the worsening condition of many National Highways marred by potholes and surface issues, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for timely and quality repairs during contractors' liability periods as per a release. He mandated that once bypasses are complete, existing town roads should be handed over to the State PWD.

The Aizawl-Vairengte highway, described as a 'lifeline' by the Chief Minister, was singled out for urgent attention in terms of maintenance and upgrades. Due to Mizoram's challenging weather, including heavy rainfall and prolonged monsoons, CM Lalduhoma suggested the use of rigid pavement for construction. The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways has been asked to fast-track this proposal's assessment, while damage reports related to NHIDCL activities, such as the Thingfala Mamte church collapse, are being processed. NHIDCL assure all concerns would be addressed swiftly.