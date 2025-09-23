Left Menu

Telangana CM Urges National Recognition and Funds for Medaram Maha Jatara

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy calls for central funds and National Festival Status for Medaram Maha Jatara. Criticizing lack of support compared to Kumbh Mela funds, he emphasizes state readiness to support temple development. He highlights tribal welfare initiatives and community involvement for the 2026 festival.

23-09-2025
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, has called on the central government to allocate funds for the Medaram Maha Jatara, a major tribal festival set for January 2026. In an official release, Reddy emphasized the need for National Festival Status and substantial support from the Centre to ensure the festival's successful organization.

Addressing a public gathering on Tuesday, Reddy questioned the government's unequal financial support, drawing a stark comparison to the funds allocated for the Kumbh Mela. He expressed disappointment over the apparent neglect of India's largest tribal festival at the Sammakka Saralamma temple in Telangana's Mulugu district.

During his speech, Reddy criticized the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government's alleged neglect of the Medaram temple over its decade-long tenure. The state government, he assured, is fully prepared to finance the development of the temple. The Chief Minister, highlighting his emotional connection to the temple, shared his commitment to its enhancement and recounted his efforts to bolster tribal welfare through additional housing and other initiatives.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed his devotion by stating his journey from the temple in 2023 to oppose past governance. He announced plans to involve local tribal communities in temple development, assisted by Minister Sitakka, and emphasized using stone in new constructions to preserve history. Reddy urged officials to complete the necessary works before the Maha Jatara, ensuring a smooth experience for devotees and encouraging local cooperation for the festival's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

