Left Menu

Seshaasai Technologies IPO Nears Full Subscription on Debut

Seshaasai Technologies Ltd's IPO was almost fully subscribed on its first day, achieving 99% subscription. The total issue size is Rs 813 crore, comprising fresh shares and an Offer For Sale. Proceeds will bolster manufacturing expansion and debt repayment. The IPO will close on September 25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:31 IST
Seshaasai Technologies IPO Nears Full Subscription on Debut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering of payments solutions provider Seshaasai Technologies Ltd saw a robust start on Tuesday, achieving a 99% subscription on its first day. According to data from the National Stock Exchange, the IPO received bids for 1,36,26,445 shares against the 1,37,67,095 shares offered.

Non-institutional investors showed significant interest with their portion oversubscribed at 1.86 times, while the Retail Individual Investors' category was subscribed 1.15 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers saw a minimal 1% subscription. The company had previously raised over Rs 243 crore from anchor investors, a strategic boost ahead of the offering.

The IPO, valued at Rs 813 crore, combines a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 480 crore and an Offer For Sale at Rs 333 crore. The allocated funds will be used for manufacturing expansion, debt payments, and general corporate purposes. The book-running lead managers for the issue are ICICI Securities, SBI Capital Markets, and IIFL Capital Services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Waters in Krishna River Prompt Emergency Measures During Dasara

Rising Waters in Krishna River Prompt Emergency Measures During Dasara

 India
2
Italy's Stance on Palestinian Recognition: Conditions and Priorities

Italy's Stance on Palestinian Recognition: Conditions and Priorities

 Global
3
Tragedy on Sohna Road: Security Guard Killed in Hit-and-Run

Tragedy on Sohna Road: Security Guard Killed in Hit-and-Run

 India
4
Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Security Guard in Kherki Daula

Tragic Hit-and-Run Claims Life of Security Guard in Kherki Daula

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025