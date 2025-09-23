Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participates in IFFCO's tree plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, advocating environmental conservation. The initiative, inspired by PM Modi and supported by global figures like King Charles III, emphasizes the symbolic act of planting trees in honor of mothers.

Amit Shah Champions Tree Planting in Gandhinagar's Green Drive
Amit Shah participates in tree plantation drive in Gandhinagar. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah actively participated in a tree plantation drive orchestrated by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on Tuesday. Urging citizens to engage in environmental conservation, Shah highlighted the Gandhinagar community's commitment to tree planting, crucial for both ecological protection and health enhancement.

The campaign encourages individuals to plant a tree in tribute to their mothers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting this initiative, planted a Kadamb sapling gifted by King Charles III of the UK on Modi's birthday, symbolizing friendship and a mutual vow towards environmental sustainability between the nations.

Initiated by PM Modi on World Environment Day, June 5, 2024, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' merges environmental stewardship with a homage to motherhood. Modi remarked on the collective efforts towards ecological betterment and emphasized India's progress in augmenting forest cover, aligning with sustainable development pursuits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

