Operation Sindoor: Indian Military Gears Up for Drone Warfare

The Indian armed forces are preparing to test their drone and counter-drone capacities in an exercise labeled 'Cold Start,' scheduled for early October in Madhya Pradesh. This maneuver aims to glean insights from past operations, notably Operation Sindoor, and to enhance air defense capabilities.

'Cold Start' will engage all three military services, along with industry, academia, and research partners. The focus will be on developing a more robust counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capability. This initiative underscores the evolving battlefield, where drones have become pivotal in conflict situations.

Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha noted that drones, once auxiliary tools, are now central to modern warfare, posing both opportunities and threats. The exercise occurs amidst growing concerns over strategic adversaries like Pakistan employing inexpensive drones for reconnaissance and attacks, further compelling India to innovate and stay ahead.