Empowering Women: The Fifth Phase of 'Mission Shakti'

The latest phase of 'Mission Shakti' has kicked off in Uttar Pradesh, running until October 21, as part of a drive to bolster women's independence and security. With a month-long campaign, the state government is striving to improve safety, empowerment, and self-reliance for women.

Key initiatives include the introduction of helpline numbers, increasing the number of women's police stations, and expanding the women police workforce. Pink booths and patrolling squads are also being enhanced. An emphasis on education as a tool for women's empowerment is at the forefront, alongside awareness campaigns in rural areas.

Health is a significant focus, with workshops and health camps highlighting sanitation, nutrition, and mental health. The phase also promotes women's entrepreneurship and self-employment, with support for small industries and startups. The campaign includes training on self-defense, life skills, and leadership, aiming to make women self-reliant and confident, and incorporates strict legal measures to prevent crimes against women.