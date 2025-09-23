Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Advocates for New GST Regime Benefits

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited shops in Dehradun during the 'GST Savings Festival.' He praised India's recent GST reforms and the new tax slabs for benefiting small traders and families. The reform aims to boost the state's economy and promote indigenous products.

23-09-2025
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand took to the bustling streets of Dehradun's Rajpur Road, engaging with shop owners as part of the 'GST Savings Festival.' The event was a platform for Dhami to discuss the pivotal implications of the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates, an initiative steered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dhami emphasized the financial relief these new rates bring to millions, particularly small traders and families across the state. He appealed to local businesses to pass these savings to consumers, stressing the importance of promoting indigenous products and aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The Chief Minister remarked that the statewide GST awareness campaign, running until September 29, would ensure broader comprehension of the benefits stemming from this tax reform. The GST overhaul, effective since Monday, transitions from a four-tier to a simpler two-slab system, poised to invigorate consumer spending and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

