Generous Support Pours In for Punjab Flood Rehabilitation

On Tuesday, Punjab Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora highlighted the significant contributions made by industrialists to aid the rehabilitation of those affected by recent floods in Punjab.

Several business leaders have stepped forward to support the Chief Minister Rangla Punjab Fund, including such notable figures as Kamal Oswal of Monte Carlo group and Mega Garg of Happy Forging, who donated Rs one crore each for the cause. Other donors like M P Sehgal, Abhishek Arora, and Neeraj Jain have contributed Rs 50 lakh each.

The collective effort has become crucial for the relief operations, with extensive damages reported across 2,300 villages, impacting two million residents and devastating crops across five lakh acres. Minister Arora himself has personally donated Rs 50 lakh to facilitate relief and rehabilitation work amidst the widespread destruction.

