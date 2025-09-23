Punjab's Industrial Titans Unite for Flood Relief Aid

In an extraordinary display of unity, prominent industrialists of Punjab have stepped up to provide substantial financial aid for the rehabilitation of those affected by the recent floods in the state. The collective contribution amounted to nearly Rs 6 crore, handed over to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann as part of the Chief Minister Rangla Punjab Fund. Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora further boosted the relief efforts with a personal contribution of 50 lakh.

During a press briefing, Sanjeev Arora depicted the catastrophic floods as one of the most severe natural disasters in Punjab's history. He reported over 2,300 submerged villages, affecting more than 2 million residents and obliterating crops on five lakh acres of land. The calamity has resulted in 56 deaths and left nearly seven lakh people homeless, with significant infrastructure damage, including 3,200 schools, 19 colleges, 1,400 healthcare facilities, 8,500 kilometers of roads, and 2,500 bridges. Arora estimated damages at ₹14,000 crore, cautioning that the actual costs might be even higher. He praised industrialists for their commitment to Punjab's welfare, highlighting contributions from Kamal Oswal, Mega Garg, M.P. Sehgal, Abhishek Arora, Neeraj Jain, and others.

Expressing gratitude, Minister Arora acknowledged the industrial community's generous spirit and called on more business leaders to join the relief effort. He underscored the state government's determination, in partnership with citizens and industry, to restore normalcy quickly and ensure that affected communities receive essential aid.

(With inputs from agencies.)