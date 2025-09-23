Nexstar Media Group Challenges Disney's Plans for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

In a developing media landscape standoff, Nexstar Media Group, one of the major players in television broadcasting, announced its plans to preempt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' even as Disney announced its intent to bring the show back to its ABC affiliates.

The move by Nexstar is a continuation of its strategy to replace the popular late-night talk show with alternative programming on its stations, highlighting a tangible conflict with Disney's intentions.

This decision comes at a time when programming strategies are critically reviewed, potentially impacting viewership and advertising dynamics. Industry observers are keenly watching this space for further developments in the programming saga.