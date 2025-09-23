Left Menu

Nexstar Media Group Challenges Disney's Plans for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Nexstar Media Group intends to keep preempting 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on its ABC affiliates in favor of other programming, despite Disney's announcement to resume airing the show. The decision showcases a notable disagreement between Nexstar and Disney, impacting late-night programming schedules.

Updated: 23-09-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:37 IST
In a developing media landscape standoff, Nexstar Media Group, one of the major players in television broadcasting, announced its plans to preempt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' even as Disney announced its intent to bring the show back to its ABC affiliates.

The move by Nexstar is a continuation of its strategy to replace the popular late-night talk show with alternative programming on its stations, highlighting a tangible conflict with Disney's intentions.

This decision comes at a time when programming strategies are critically reviewed, potentially impacting viewership and advertising dynamics. Industry observers are keenly watching this space for further developments in the programming saga.

