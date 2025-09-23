Maharashtra Government Pledges Swift Relief Amid Marathwada Flood Crisis

The Maharashtra government has pledged swift relief for those affected by the recent flood crisis in Marathwada. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured residents on Tuesday that immediate measures are being coordinated with district authorities and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to manage the aftermath of the devastating floods.

Addressing the severe impact on local farmers, Shinde affirmed the state government's commitment to deliver prompt aid. 'The significant losses faced by farmers are our responsibility to address,' he stated, announcing a Rs 1339 crore assistance package for those whose crops were destroyed by the relentless rains between June and August 2025.

Details from the Maharashtra government specify that compensation will be made through Direct Benefit Transfers to farmers' bank accounts. The authorities stressed that the proposed funds should not overlap with other relief allocations for the same season. Following the distribution, beneficiary lists will be made accessible via district websites, underlining a transparent relief process.

(With inputs from agencies.)