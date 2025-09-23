European Stocks Surge Amid Luxury Boom and Wind Energy Revival

In a remarkable display of market resilience, European stocks soared to their highest in over a week, buoyed by a rally within the luxury goods sector. The surge was closely tied to increased U.S. spending and positive developments in the wind energy industry.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced by 0.4%, driven by significant contributions from luxury brands like LVMH, L'Oreal, and Richemont, which were among the session's top gainers. This marked the first positive turn for luxury spending in the U.S. in 37 months, according to recent Bank of America card data.

Further bolstering the market, Orsted's shares jumped 4% after a favorable U.S. court ruling allowed the Danish company to resume its Rhode Island offshore wind project. This positive momentum extended to the retail sector, with Kingfisher and Kingspan Group posting impressive gains on the back of strategic financial maneuvers.

