High-Stakes Diplomacy: The Rush to Avert Sanctions on Iran

Rafael Grossi, the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief, announced that inspectors are ready to head to Iran if a deal is reached to stop international sanctions. Talks between Iran, European powers, and the U.S. are in an intense phase, with limited time to finalize an agreement.

Rafael Grossi

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's leader, Rafael Grossi, revealed on Tuesday that a team of inspectors is prepared to travel to Iran, contingent upon a deal being struck this week to prevent the reimposition of international sanctions. The announcement was made during a sideline conversation at the U.N. General Assembly.

Grossi detailed that negotiations are currently intense among Iran, European powers, and the United States. The critical dialogues aim to facilitate a resolution in the face of a tight timeline. He expressed optimism about finding a viable solution.

"We have just a few hours, days, to see whether something can be achieved, and this is the effort in which we are all embarked on," Grossi stated, highlighting the urgency of the situation as all parties involved strive to come to an agreement.

