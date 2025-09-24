Left Menu

Global Currency Fluctuations Amid Fed's Hawkish Moves and Market Jitters

The U.S. dollar held its ground against major currencies despite a 25-basis-point rate cut by the Fed, articulated by Chair Jerome Powell. The Swedish krona rallied, while market anxiety rose over potential rate adjustments and geopolitical uncertainties, sparking a peak in gold prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 01:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar maintained its stability against key currencies on Tuesday, as implications from Federal Reserve officials, including Chair Jerome Powell, were closely monitored by investors. Meanwhile, the Swedish krona experienced an uptick after the Riksbank made a surprising 25-basis-point rate cut.

Despite this, the dollar faced slight declines against both the Swiss franc and Japanese yen. This movement occurs amid comments from Powell highlighting the need for a delicate balance of high inflation and job market weaknesses in forthcoming rate decisions. With the Fed recently cutting rates by a quarter point, discussions continue around the potential speed of further rate cuts if labor market conditions further deteriorate.

In the broader market, mixed business survey data from Europe failed to significantly shake currency markets; however, geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties kept gold prices at elevated levels. As the dollar sees mild decreases against currencies like the Argentine peso and Indian rupee, market attention remains focused on potential Congressional developments and their economic impacts.

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

