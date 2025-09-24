Zelenskiy Seeks Trump's Influence on China Over Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed optimism on Tuesday, stating U.S. President Donald Trump might sway Chinese President Xi Jinping's position on the Russia-Ukraine war. Zelenskiy made these remarks after a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The U.S. has pointed out China and India as key players in the ongoing conflict due to their continued oil purchases from Russia. Last week, Trump reportedly urged EU officials to impose significant tariffs on China and India to deter them from buying Russian oil, contrasting the EU's sanction-focused approach to isolating Russia.

While Zelenskiy acknowledges the complexities involved, especially with China, he believes efforts should focus on maintaining a strong diplomatic relationship with India. Meanwhile, Trump remains critical of Russian President Putin, expressing confidence in Ukraine's potential to reclaim its territory with Western support.

