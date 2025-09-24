Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Global stocks faltered as uncertainty reigns following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks that lacked clear guidance on interest rate trajectories. The ripple effect saw Asian shares retreat, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific index sliding 0.2% after Wall Street's downturn.

In trading sessions, the S&P 500 recorded its steepest one-day fall in three weeks, dropping 0.6%. Australia's market led regional declines, losing 0.7% in anticipation of CPI data, while Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.4%. Meanwhile, the dollar's unpredictability persisted after consecutive declines.

Despite the downturn, optimism remains as Asian markets eye a strong monthly performance, buoyed by the Fed's potential policy easing. Oil prices showed stability, while U.S. economic data hinted at growth concerns, keeping global investors on edge.