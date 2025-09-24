Left Menu

Fed's Interest Rate Ambiguity Sends Ripples Through Global Markets

Global stocks retreated following comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that offered little clarity on future interest rate decisions. Asian shares stumbled, while U.S. markets faced notable declines. The dollar remained volatile amid economic uncertainties, and expectations of further rate cuts intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 06:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global stocks faltered as uncertainty reigns following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks that lacked clear guidance on interest rate trajectories. The ripple effect saw Asian shares retreat, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific index sliding 0.2% after Wall Street's downturn.

In trading sessions, the S&P 500 recorded its steepest one-day fall in three weeks, dropping 0.6%. Australia's market led regional declines, losing 0.7% in anticipation of CPI data, while Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.4%. Meanwhile, the dollar's unpredictability persisted after consecutive declines.

Despite the downturn, optimism remains as Asian markets eye a strong monthly performance, buoyed by the Fed's potential policy easing. Oil prices showed stability, while U.S. economic data hinted at growth concerns, keeping global investors on edge.

