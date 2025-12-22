LIC Housing Finance Slashes Home Loan Interest Rates to 7.15%
LIC Housing Finance Ltd announced a reduction in interest rates for new home loans to 7.15% effective December 22, 2025. This move aims to boost homebuyer confidence amid cautious market sentiment and follows a 25 basis points repo rate cut by the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee.
In a significant move to make home ownership more accessible, LIC Housing Finance Ltd has lowered the interest rates on new home loans to 7.15%.
Effective from December 22, 2025, the revised rates come after the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points.
This strategic decision is expected to uplift homebuyer sentiment at a time when many are cautiously reconsidering their purchasing options.
