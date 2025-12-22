Left Menu

LIC Housing Finance Slashes Home Loan Interest Rates to 7.15%

LIC Housing Finance Ltd announced a reduction in interest rates for new home loans to 7.15% effective December 22, 2025. This move aims to boost homebuyer confidence amid cautious market sentiment and follows a 25 basis points repo rate cut by the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to make home ownership more accessible, LIC Housing Finance Ltd has lowered the interest rates on new home loans to 7.15%.

Effective from December 22, 2025, the revised rates come after the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points.

This strategic decision is expected to uplift homebuyer sentiment at a time when many are cautiously reconsidering their purchasing options.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025