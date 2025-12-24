S&P 500 Hits Record High as AI Stocks Soar

The S&P 500 index soared to a new intraday high on Wednesday, marking a significant resurgence in AI stocks and investor optimism about potential Federal Reserve rate cuts next year.

Following a period of apprehension over high tech valuations, the benchmark index saw a 0.2% increase, buoyed by positive earnings from Nvidia and encouraging forecasts from Micron Technology.

This recovery marks a stark contrast to November's 5.7% dip, showcasing the renewed interest in heavyweight tech and AI sectors as the year draws to a close.