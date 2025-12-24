Left Menu

S&P 500 Hits Record High as AI Stocks Soar

The S&P 500 index reached a new intraday high amid renewed investor confidence in AI stocks, influenced by predictions of future Federal Reserve rate cuts. This resurgence in AI stocks comes despite setbacks in November, largely driven by promising forecasts from companies like Micron Technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:50 IST
S&P 500 Hits Record High as AI Stocks Soar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The S&P 500 index soared to a new intraday high on Wednesday, marking a significant resurgence in AI stocks and investor optimism about potential Federal Reserve rate cuts next year.

Following a period of apprehension over high tech valuations, the benchmark index saw a 0.2% increase, buoyed by positive earnings from Nvidia and encouraging forecasts from Micron Technology.

This recovery marks a stark contrast to November's 5.7% dip, showcasing the renewed interest in heavyweight tech and AI sectors as the year draws to a close.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025