Telangana Spurs Growth: ₹3,745 Crore Investments to Boost Jobs and Agriculture

In a dynamic shift poised to reshape Telangana's industrial and agricultural sectors, the Industrial Promotion Cabinet Sub-Committee has greenlit investments totalling ₹3,745 crore. These investments, emanating from three multinational companies, are projected to generate direct employment for 1,518 individuals.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, who presided over the crucial meeting at the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Secretariat, highlighted Telangana's emergence as a favored destination for international investors, attributing it to the state's aggressive industrial strategies and targeted incentives. "Global giants are eager to invest heavily here, spurring job creation and supporting farmers," stated the Deputy CM.

The committee's endorsement covered three notable projects: Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd is set to invest ₹2,398 crore in a sizable facility in Siddipet, anticipated to generate 600 jobs and drive up mango and orange demand. JSW UAV Limited plans a new drone manufacturing site in Maheshwaram with an investment of ₹785 crore, creating 364 jobs. Meanwhile, Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems will introduce a plant for Gas Insulated Switchgear and Bushings, involving ₹562 crore and generating 554 jobs. Officials noted that Coca-Cola's venture would invigorate the horticultural domain by promoting extensive fruit procurement, offering Telugu farmers a reliable market.