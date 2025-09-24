Left Menu

Aavas Financiers Expands into Tamil Nadu with Nine New Branches

Aavas Financiers announces its expansion into Tamil Nadu with nine new branches, coinciding with Navratri. This move is part of their growth strategy to promote affordable homeownership in South India. The company will provide various loan services and is committed to financial literacy and community outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 11:00 IST
Aavas Financiers Expands into Tamil Nadu with Nine New Branches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aavas Financiers Limited has marked its entry into Tamil Nadu by inaugurating nine branches across the state, aligning with their strategy for contiguous expansion. The timing coincides with the start of Navratri, symbolizing new beginnings.

The new branches are strategically located in Vellore, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Karur, Erode, Tambaram (Chennai), Coimbatore North, Hosur, and Kancheepuram. The company's MD and CEO, Sachinder Bhinder, remarked on the auspicious timing, emphasizing Aavas' dedication to making homeownership accessible and promoting inclusive growth in South India.

Aavas will adopt a 'phygital' approach in these branches, integrating physical presence with digital offerings. Their services include various home loans and entrepreneur-friendly assessments, with an emphasis on local hiring and financial education initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

