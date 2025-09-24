Reliance and PSUs Drive Massive Investment in Tamil Nadu's Future

Reliance Consumer Products Limited is poised to make a significant investment in Tamil Nadu's industrial sector, with plans to establish an integrated manufacturing facility valued at Rs 1,156 crore at the SIPCOT Allikulam Industrial Park in Thoothukudi. State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa has confirmed this development, highlighting Tamil Nadu's appeal to major FMCG companies.

The proposed facility will cover 60 acres and is expected to create 2,000 jobs over the next five years, focusing on a diverse range of products including regional snacks, biscuits, spices, and edible oils. This investment reflects the state's continued success in attracting key market players under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Additionally, Tamil Nadu is set for a major boost in its shipbuilding industry, with Cochin Shipyard Ltd and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd committing to invest Rs 30,000 crore for new shipyards, expected to generate 55,000 jobs. These significant contributions signal Tamil Nadu's growing stature as a global hub for maritime innovation, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of sustainable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)