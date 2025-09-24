Left Menu

Renowned Ramleela Artist Amrish Kumar Passes Away Mid-Performance

Veteran stage artist Amrish Kumar tragically died during a Ramleela performance in Himachal Pradesh. Playing Dashrath, he suffered a heart attack on stage, prompting organizers to halt the show. Kumar's sudden passing has saddened the community, postponing further celebrations and marking a significant loss for the Ramleela tradition.

Artist Amrish Kumar was playing the role of Dashrath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In an unfortunate turn of events, veteran stage artist Amrish Kumar has passed away during a live Ramleela performance in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh. The incident shocked the audience as Kumar, portraying Dashrath, father of Lord Ram, collapsed on stage due to a heart attack, turning the festive occasion into a scene of mourning.

Panic ensued immediately, and organizers quickly closed the curtains, suspending the performance. Kumar was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals confirmed his death. A respected figure in the Chamba district, Kumar dedicated 50 years to the art, mesmerising audiences with his portrayal of characters like Dasharatha and Ravana.

Sudesh Mahajan, a member of the Ramleela Club, expressed profound grief over the loss. 'Amrish ji was not just an artist, but the soul of Ramleela,' Mahajan reflected. In light of Kumar's death, the club has decided to postpone all scheduled events as the district comes to terms with this unexpected loss. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

