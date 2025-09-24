Delhi High Court Overturns Injunction Against AR Rahman in Copyright Dispute

The Division Bench of the Delhi High Court has overturned an interim injunction previously placed against celebrated composer AR Rahman. The injunction stemmed from a copyright infringement lawsuit surrounding the song 'Veera Raja Veera' from Mani Ratnam's 2023 film, Ponniyin Selvan II.

The Bench, comprising Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla, allowed Rahman's appeal, challenging the single-judge order from Justice Prathiba M Singh. It involved allegations by classical vocalist Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, who claimed the song was copied from 'Shiva Stuti', a composition credited to his father and uncle, exponents of the Dhrupad tradition.

While the Bench set aside the single-judge order "on principle," it clarified the actual infringement case had not been examined. Dagar had sought an injunction against the song's use, asserting his rights over his family's compositions, while Rahman and his associates rejected these claims, arguing that the song was based on a traditional composition.

