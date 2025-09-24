Left Menu

Cable Chaos: How Greece's Power Lines Fuel Devastating Wildfires

In Greece, aging and poorly maintained power cables are leading to devastating wildfires, with faulty lines responsible for many of the major blazes. As climate change intensifies, the risks grow, with urgent calls to upgrade the electricity network. Local authorities are pressing for solutions as frustrations rise.

In the wake of a deadly wildfire near Athens, Greek firefighters pinpointed a familiar culprit: a loose power cable. The blaze, accelerated by faulty wiring and high winds, ravaged the Keratea area, killing one person and scorching 4,000 acres of land.

Statistics reveal that outdated power lines were a leading cause of major wildfires in Greece this summer, eclipsing both arson and negligence. Financial constraints during Greece's 2009-2018 debt crisis hampered investment, exacerbating wildfire risks that climate change only intensifies.

Despite increased maintenance investments, Public Power Corporation HEDNO faces criticism and legal action as local authorities demand answers. The task of upgrading Greece's antiquated grid remains monumental, but essential to prevent future disasters.

