Global Drinks Industry Rallies Against Tougher U.N. Alcohol Regulations

The global drinks industry, including Belgian beer and Mexican tequila makers, is opposing the U.N.'s proposed stricter alcohol regulations, arguing that the science supports moderate drinking. The industry claims that the U.N.'s stance threatens profits, as increasingly health-conscious consumers cut back on alcohol consumption. Intense lobbying has led to diluted proposals.

The powerful global beverages industry is mounting a defense against the United Nations' health agency, which is pushing for stricter alcohol regulations. Letters and emails reviewed by Reuters reveal coordinated efforts by industry giants, including Heineken and Mexican tequila producers, to influence government policies in response to the World Health Organization's (WHO) hardline stance.

Insiders argue there's no risk-free drinking level, but the industry vehemently contests that claim. They advocate that moderate alcohol consumption is low-risk and challenge the tightening of regulations meant to curb alcohol-related health risks. To counter the WHO, the industry has ramped up advocacy and increased funding for scientific debates.

The U.N.'s upcoming non-communicable disease agreement, initially including stringent alcohol controls, has seen softened language due to lobbying. While industry representatives cite sound policy intentions, critics caution that economic interests must be balanced with consumer health and safety. A continued tug-of-war over alcohol policies is expected.

