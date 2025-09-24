Left Menu

Suzlon's Bold Move to Electrify Entire Vehicular Fleet by 2035

Suzlon, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, plans to transition its entire vehicle fleet to electric by 2035. This move aligns with its commitment to 100% renewable energy and the global EV100 initiative. Suzlon aims to further reduce emissions, enhancing India's progress towards Net Zero.

Updated: 24-09-2025 11:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suzlon, renowned for its renewable energy solutions, has announced plans to electrify its entire vehicular fleet by 2035. This decision aligns with Suzlon's sustainability goals, having previously committed to powering its facilities with 100% renewable energy.

Suzlon's participation in the EV100 initiative signals its dedication to reducing its carbon footprint. The company plans to transition 655 vehicles, including owned and leased ones in the 3.5T and 3.5–7.5T categories. This move is aimed at supporting Suzlon's broader strategy to achieve net zero scope 1 emissions by 2035.

Founded in Pune, India, Suzlon is a global leader in renewable energy, boasting over 21 GW of installed wind energy across 17 countries. With substantial R&D and manufacturing capabilities in India and abroad, Suzlon continues to spearhead innovative solutions in the renewable sector, marking significant milestones in decarbonization efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

