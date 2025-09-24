Left Menu

New Regulations for Ethanol Export Unveiled

The government has announced new policy conditions for exporting second-generation ethanol, derived from cellulosic materials like bagasse and wood waste. Export is permitted for both fuel and non-fuel purposes, subject to authorization and certification. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade will enforce compliance checks.

  • India

The government has introduced new regulations concerning the export of second-generation ethanol, which is made from cellulosic materials such as bagasse, wood waste, and agricultural residues. These changes were officially notified on Wednesday.

The export of this ethanol, known for low carbon emissions and not competing with food crops, is now allowed for both fuel and non-fuel applications. However, it requires a valid export authorisation and feedstock certification from appropriate authorities.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has emphasized that all consignments will be rigorously checked for compliance, ensuring adherence to the newly set conditions.

