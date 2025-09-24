New Regulations for Ethanol Export Unveiled

The government has introduced new regulations concerning the export of second-generation ethanol, which is made from cellulosic materials such as bagasse, wood waste, and agricultural residues. These changes were officially notified on Wednesday.

The export of this ethanol, known for low carbon emissions and not competing with food crops, is now allowed for both fuel and non-fuel applications. However, it requires a valid export authorisation and feedstock certification from appropriate authorities.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has emphasized that all consignments will be rigorously checked for compliance, ensuring adherence to the newly set conditions.

