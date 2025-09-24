Essar Green Mobility Aims for a Billion-Dollar Future in Green Trucking
Essar Green Mobility plans to achieve a USD 1 billion turnover by expanding its green trucking business. The venture focuses on decarbonising heavy-duty trucks using LNG and electric solutions, aiming to support India's net-zero target while reducing logistics-related emissions significantly.
- Country:
- India
Essar Green Mobility is poised for significant growth, aiming for a USD 1 billion turnover in its expanding green trucking business within the next three years. The company is committed to decarbonising heavy-duty long-haul trucks to support India's climate goals.
The venture, part of the Essar Group, focuses on providing clean fuel logistics solutions. It currently operates a fleet of heavy commercial vehicles powered by LNG and is moving towards electric trucks for shorter routes. This initiative is expected to ease crude oil consumption, a major contributor to the industry's environmental footprint.
Essar Green Mobility has invested USD 140 million into setting up manufacturing, owning trucks, and establishing fuelling stations. Their strategy could reduce logistics-related emissions by up to 40%, and further investment is planned to establish a biofuel complex, enhancing the ecological benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UGEL Leads India's Green Mobility Revolution with Rs 900 Crore LNG Expansion
EU to Fast-Track Ban on Russian LNG Imports in New Sanctions Package
Majority-Indigenous LNG Project: Pioneering Economic Opportunities in Canada
EU Fast-Tracks Ban on Russian LNG Imports Amid U.S. Pressure
EU Fast-Tracks Russian LNG Ban Amid US Pressure