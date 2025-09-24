London Stocks Struggle Amid U.S. Inflation Concerns and Pharma Backlash

London's stock market faced a sluggish session on Wednesday, grappling with fallout from an overnight Wall Street sell-off. Comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding the ongoing struggle between high inflation and a weakening job market caused uncertain investor sentiment concerning future interest rate decisions.

The FTSE 100 dropped marginally by 0.08%, while the FTSE 250 saw a similar dip of 0.07%. Eli Lilly's chief executive harshly criticized the U.K.'s drug pricing as the worst in Europe. This sentiment echoes broader frustration among pharmaceutical giants like Merck and AstraZeneca, contributing to a 0.9% fall in the UK's pharma and biotech sector.

In other corporate moves, the personal goods sector faced significant losses, notably a 3.2% decrease in Burberry's shares. JD Sports Fashion reported a profit drop, maintaining its annual forecast, yet illustrating ongoing industry caution. Meanwhile, aerospace and defense sectors showed resilience, buoyed by changing geopolitical dynamics.

