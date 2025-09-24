Left Menu

London Stocks Struggle Amid U.S. Inflation Concerns and Pharma Backlash

London stocks remained subdued as investors processed a Wall Street sell-off influenced by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments on interest rates. Concurrently, the pharmaceutical industry faces challenges with Eli Lilly's CEO criticizing U.K. drug prices. UK market movements followed, with notable declines in biotech, luxury, and auto sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:01 IST
London Stocks Struggle Amid U.S. Inflation Concerns and Pharma Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

London's stock market faced a sluggish session on Wednesday, grappling with fallout from an overnight Wall Street sell-off. Comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell regarding the ongoing struggle between high inflation and a weakening job market caused uncertain investor sentiment concerning future interest rate decisions.

The FTSE 100 dropped marginally by 0.08%, while the FTSE 250 saw a similar dip of 0.07%. Eli Lilly's chief executive harshly criticized the U.K.'s drug pricing as the worst in Europe. This sentiment echoes broader frustration among pharmaceutical giants like Merck and AstraZeneca, contributing to a 0.9% fall in the UK's pharma and biotech sector.

In other corporate moves, the personal goods sector faced significant losses, notably a 3.2% decrease in Burberry's shares. JD Sports Fashion reported a profit drop, maintaining its annual forecast, yet illustrating ongoing industry caution. Meanwhile, aerospace and defense sectors showed resilience, buoyed by changing geopolitical dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Election Commission's New E-Verification: A Lock on Vote Theft

Election Commission's New E-Verification: A Lock on Vote Theft

 India
2
French Unions Pressure New PM Lecornu With Strikes

French Unions Pressure New PM Lecornu With Strikes

 Global
3
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Unmissable Smartphone Deals & Offers

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Unmissable Smartphone Deals & Offers

 India
4
Project Cheetah: New Phase of Expansion and Conservation Gains Momentum

Project Cheetah: New Phase of Expansion and Conservation Gains Momentum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025