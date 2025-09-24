Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister sets precedence at House of Lords

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made history by becoming the first Chief Minister in the country to address the House of Lords in London. His keynote address at the Indo-European Business Forum summit emphasized opportunities for global investors in sectors such as clean energy, responsible tourism, horticulture, IT, and wellness in Himachal Pradesh.

During his speech, Sukhu highlighted the state's impressive 100 percent literacy rate and robust environment for investment based on trust and resilience. He underscored that Himachal Pradesh is not only a year-round tourist haven but also a burgeoning hub for global business opportunities.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government's commitment to a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh through 'Vyavastha Parivartan se Aatmanirbhar Himachal'. He stressed the state's leadership in hydropower and renewable energy, urging European investors to explore collaborations in fields like organic products and sustainable living. Sukhu's visionary governance was recognized with a Leadership and Governance Award during the event.