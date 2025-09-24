Left Menu

IT Stocks Plummet Amid H-1B Visa Fee Hike

IT stocks declined for the third consecutive day, affected by a significant increase in H-1B visa fees imposed by the US. The Indian tech sector, heavily reliant on these visas, saw shares of major companies fall, contributing to a drop in market indices like the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IT stocks experienced a downward trend for the third straight day as the recent escalation in US H-1B visa fees continues to impact investor confidence.

Mastek Ltd saw a 3.42% decline, Infobeans Technologies fell by 3.41%, while Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and Infosys dipped across the board on the BSE.

The broader market reflected these concerns, with the BSE IT index waning by 0.69% and key indices like the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty registering declines as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

