IT Stocks Plummet Amid H-1B Visa Fee Hike

IT stocks experienced a downward trend for the third straight day as the recent escalation in US H-1B visa fees continues to impact investor confidence.

Mastek Ltd saw a 3.42% decline, Infobeans Technologies fell by 3.41%, while Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, and Infosys dipped across the board on the BSE.

The broader market reflected these concerns, with the BSE IT index waning by 0.69% and key indices like the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty registering declines as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)