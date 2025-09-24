Left Menu

Russia and Iran Forge Strategic Nuclear Alliance

Russia's Rosatom and Iran have signed a memorandum of understanding to build small nuclear power plants. The agreement aims to help Iran reach its goal of 20 GW nuclear energy capacity by 2040. Currently, Iran has only one operating nuclear plant, highlighting its energy insufficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant move, Russia and Iran inked a memorandum of understanding to construct small nuclear power plants within Iran, announced Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom. The deal, hailed as a 'strategic project,' was formalized between Rosatom's chief Alexei Likhachev and Iran's top nuclear official, Mohammad Eslami, during a meeting held in Moscow.

Eslami, who also serves as Iran's vice president, stated earlier this week that Tehran plans to build eight nuclear plants as it aims to achieve 20 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2040. At present, Iran struggles with electricity shortages, operating only one nuclear power plant located in Bushehr, which was developed by Russia and has a capacity of around 1 GW.

Russia's strong ties with Iran were underscored earlier this year when Moscow condemned U.S. and Israeli operations against Iranian nuclear sites. These actions were justified by claims of halting Tehran's alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons, an accusation Iran denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

