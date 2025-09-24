Russia and Iran Forge Strategic Nuclear Alliance

In a significant move, Russia and Iran inked a memorandum of understanding to construct small nuclear power plants within Iran, announced Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom. The deal, hailed as a 'strategic project,' was formalized between Rosatom's chief Alexei Likhachev and Iran's top nuclear official, Mohammad Eslami, during a meeting held in Moscow.

Eslami, who also serves as Iran's vice president, stated earlier this week that Tehran plans to build eight nuclear plants as it aims to achieve 20 GW of nuclear energy capacity by 2040. At present, Iran struggles with electricity shortages, operating only one nuclear power plant located in Bushehr, which was developed by Russia and has a capacity of around 1 GW.

Russia's strong ties with Iran were underscored earlier this year when Moscow condemned U.S. and Israeli operations against Iranian nuclear sites. These actions were justified by claims of halting Tehran's alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons, an accusation Iran denies.

