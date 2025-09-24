Project Cheetah: New Phase of Expansion and Conservation Gains Momentum

Project Cheetah, an ambitious effort by India to reintroduce the world's fastest land animal, is poised for significant progress by the year's end. Talks are advancing with Botswana, Namibia, and Kenya for the translocation of 8-10 cheetahs from each of these African nations. Currently, India hosts 27 cheetahs, comprising 11 translocated from South Africa and Namibia, along with 16 born within the country. Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh remains the project's centerpiece, offering 748 square kilometers of dedicated habitat within a broader landscape compatible with cheetahs.

About 15 cheetahs are free-ranging within Kuno's boundaries, leading officials to identify two additional locations—Banni grasslands in Gujarat and Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh—as future release sites. These areas were selected due to their climatic resemblance to southern Africa, the original home of these felines. The survival rates at Kuno have been promising, with cub survival at 61.05%, exceeding the global average of 40%. The project has seen an adult survival rate of 85.71% in its second year.

Initiated in September 2022 with the first group arriving from Namibia, Project Cheetah seeks to establish a thriving cheetah population in India, where the species became extinct in 1952. With additional translocations and new habitat sites planned, the initiative is moving into a pivotal phase of enlargement and consolidation. In a recent development on September 18, a female cheetah named Dheera was introduced into the Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, marking it as the second introduction site under the project. Dheera, approximately 7.5 years old, was relocated from Kuno National Park via a specially equipped vehicle, ensuring a comfortable and monitored journey.

