Kerala Innovates: New Curriculum, Festive Attire, and Child Safety Measures

The Kerala education department has updated the Grade 10 social studies textbook to include discussions on the Governor's constitutional powers. It has also relaxed uniform rules on festival days and launched 'Surakshamitram' for student safety. The initiatives aim to enhance education and inclusivity.

Kerala school students doing Zumba (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant educational update, Kerala's education department has introduced a refreshed Grade 10 social studies textbook. It includes a chapter elaborating on the Governor's constitutional powers amid Centre-state dynamics. The section aims to clarify the role of the Governor, underscoring its non-elected nature and nominal state leadership.

The textbook emphasizes that the executive power of the state lies chiefly with the Chief Minister, within the framework of a parliamentary system. Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty had previously advocated for expanding the curriculum to highlight the Governor's scope of responsibilities.

Further embracing cultural inclusivity, the state has relaxed uniform mandates on major festival days, allowing students to wear traditional attire. Additionally, the 'Surakshamitram' initiative aims to bolster child safety with confidential complaint mechanisms in schools, underscoring the government's commitment to student welfare.

