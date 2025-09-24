Left Menu

BMW Ventures Ltd's IPO: A Steel Market Force

BMW Ventures Ltd's IPO, engaged in steel product marketing, witnessed an 11% subscription on its debut day, attracting bids for 25,38,612 shares against 2.34 crore on offer. QIBs saw 1.08 times subscription, while retail and non-institutional investors attracted 13% and 2%, respectively. The IPO closes on September 26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:12 IST
BMW Ventures Ltd made a significant impact on the market with its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday. The company, known for its steel product marketing and distribution, saw an 11% subscription rate on the first day.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange, the IPO amassed bids for 25,38,612 shares against a total offering of 2,34,00,000 shares. In particular, the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIBs) portion drew in a 1.08 times subscription, highlighting strong interest from financial institutions.

The offering, which concludes on September 26, is priced between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share. Sarthi Capital Advisors is managing the IPO, which also attracted 13% subscription from retail individual investors and 2% from non-institutional investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

