BMW Ventures Ltd's IPO: A Steel Market Force

BMW Ventures Ltd made a significant impact on the market with its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday. The company, known for its steel product marketing and distribution, saw an 11% subscription rate on the first day.

According to data from the National Stock Exchange, the IPO amassed bids for 25,38,612 shares against a total offering of 2,34,00,000 shares. In particular, the Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIBs) portion drew in a 1.08 times subscription, highlighting strong interest from financial institutions.

The offering, which concludes on September 26, is priced between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share. Sarthi Capital Advisors is managing the IPO, which also attracted 13% subscription from retail individual investors and 2% from non-institutional investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)