Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike Amidst Violent Protests in Leh

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has ended his 15-day hunger strike in Leh to prevent further violence over demands for Ladakh's statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule. The unrest led to clashes, with Wangchuk appealing for peace and urging the government to heed Ladakh’s demands through non-violent means.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:17 IST
Activist Sonam Wangchuk (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events, activist Sonam Wangchuk concluded his 15-day hunger strike on Wednesday amidst escalating tensions and violence in Leh. The unrest erupted as local demands for Ladakh's statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule gained momentum, leading to clashes between protestors and authorities.

Addressing the media, Wangchuk emphasized the decision to halt the hunger strike was to prevent further violence, condemning the protest and appealing for peace. He clarified that no political party was behind the mobilization, attributing it instead to heightened frustrations over unemployment and other systemic issues among the youth.

Sharing a heartfelt message on social media, Wangchuk urged young protesters to abandon violent methods, highlighting how such actions compromise the peaceful path he has advocated for Ladakh's rights. With government properties attacked and widespread unrest, Wangchuk called for government sensitivity towards the region's demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

