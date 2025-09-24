Punjab Farmers Seek Fair Cotton Prices Amid Market Crisis

Punjab's cotton farmers are facing severe financial pressure, with current market rates falling below the government's minimum support price (MSP). Amid this turmoil, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian has called on the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) to step in and stabilize prices.

Addressing reporters, Khudian highlighted the disparity between the MSP of Rs 7,710 per quintal and the Rs 5,600-5,800 per quintal currently being offered, despite a 20% increase in cotton acreage to 1.19 lakh hectares from last year's 99,000 hectares.

The state government has encouraged farmers to shift from water-intensive crops like paddy to cotton, but the low market prices threaten to undermine these diversification efforts. Khudian has urged the CCI to purchase cotton directly to ensure growers receive fair compensation.