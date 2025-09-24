Left Menu

REC Transfers Davanagere Power Transmission to Power Grid: A Major Milestone

State-owned REC has transferred Davanagere Power Transmission, an SPV, to Power Grid Corporation of India, with POWERGRID emerging as the top bidder through a competitive bidding process for the project. This move marks a significant development in the ISTS Transmission Project under the TBCB route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, state-owned REC announced the transfer of its Davanagere Power Transmission, a project-specific SPV, to Power Grid Corporation of India on Wednesday. This handover signifies a crucial transition in the development of the ISTS Transmission Project.

Power Grid Corporation of India emerged victorious from the tariff-based competitive bidding process, conducted by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), the bid process coordinator. This competitive approach underscores the project's significance in national power infrastructure.

The project aims to enhance transformation capacity with a blend of 1500 MVA and 400/220 kV ICTs, accompanied by 220 kV line bays. Estimated at around Rs 366.26 crore, this project has a 24-month implementation window, showcasing the country's commitment towards boosting power transmission capabilities.

