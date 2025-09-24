REC Transfers Davanagere Power Transmission to Power Grid: A Major Milestone

In a strategic move, state-owned REC announced the transfer of its Davanagere Power Transmission, a project-specific SPV, to Power Grid Corporation of India on Wednesday. This handover signifies a crucial transition in the development of the ISTS Transmission Project.

Power Grid Corporation of India emerged victorious from the tariff-based competitive bidding process, conducted by REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL), the bid process coordinator. This competitive approach underscores the project's significance in national power infrastructure.

The project aims to enhance transformation capacity with a blend of 1500 MVA and 400/220 kV ICTs, accompanied by 220 kV line bays. Estimated at around Rs 366.26 crore, this project has a 24-month implementation window, showcasing the country's commitment towards boosting power transmission capabilities.