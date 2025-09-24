Left Menu

Toyota Temporarily Suspends Brazil Production Following Storm Damage

Toyota has halted production at two plants in Brazil due to extensive damage caused by heavy rain and winds at its Porto Feliz factory. The facility, which produces engines, sustained significant roof damage and flooding, delaying production and the launch of the Yaris Cross model.

Japanese automaker Toyota announced a halt in production at two of its Brazilian plants on Wednesday after severe weather caused extensive damage to the Porto Feliz factory. Heavy rain and winds have compromised the facility's structural integrity, drastically affecting production timelines.

The Porto Feliz site, which manufactures engines, and the Sorocaba plant, assembling models like the Yaris and Corolla, remain closed indefinitely. Toyota's new model launch, the Yaris Cross, scheduled for October 16, is postponed due to these unforeseen circumstances.

Images from local media depicted parts of the factory roof in Sao Paulo state destroyed and ceilings collapsed, flooding the floor with water. Although a union reported around 30 injuries among workers, none were serious. A detailed damage assessment report is forthcoming from the company.

