Drone Strike Shakes Novorossiisk: Emergency Declared Amidst Region-wide Alert

A Ukrainian drone strike on the strategic southern Russian port city of Novorossiisk resulted in two fatalities and left six others injured, according to regional authorities posting on Telegram.

In response, the city's leading official declared a state of emergency, emphasizing Novorossiisk's significance as a major sea port on the Black Sea with crucial oil and grain export terminals. However, he assured there was no immediate threat to residents and visitors after servicemen completed their security measures. The Russian state news agency TASS confirmed that the port's infrastructure and ships remained undamaged post-attack.

The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) announced that its local office was hit in the attack, with two employees among the injured. Despite this, the transportation and loading of Kazakh oil at the CPC terminal near Novorossiisk continue to operate on schedule, stated the Kazakh energy ministry. The CPC terminal is responsible for exporting Caspian CPC Blend crude oil to global markets. Ukraine's focus has been on targeting energy and port infrastructures fueling Russia's war economy while generating state revenue.

The emergency services ministry has declared an ongoing threat of drone attacks across the Krasnodar region. In precaution, Southern Russia's regional authorities have evacuated beach-goers from Sochi and warned of potential naval drone strikes on the Black Sea port of Tuapse, urging residents and visitors to vacate the coastal areas.

