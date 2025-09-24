Left Menu

Air India's Navratri Culinary Adventure: A Festive Treat for Travelers

Air India unveils a special Navratri menu for passengers, offering traditional fasting dishes until September 30. The menu includes dishes like Sabudana Khichdi and Malai Paneer Tikka, paired with fresh fruits and curd. This festive offering aims to enhance in-flight dining while embodying India's rich culinary traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:47 IST
An Air India aircraft (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Air India has introduced a tailor-made Navratri menu for its passengers, available until September 30. This menu aligns with traditional fasting customs, providing a rich blend of taste, nutrition, and comfort. Passengers can enjoy a variety of dishes, including Sabudana Khichdi, Malai Paneer Tikka, and Phalahari Kheer, offering a vibrant festive dining experience in flight.

The menu is complemented by seasonal fresh fruits and vrat-friendly curd, ensuring a nourishing experience. Available on all ex-India flights during the nine-day festival, each dish balances flavor with nutrition, reflecting the spirit of Navratri and elevating Air India's in-flight dining to new heights. This initiative underscores Air India's commitment to combining world-class hospitality with India's culinary heritage.

As part of a five-year transformation program dubbed Vihaan.AI, Air India has made significant strides since returning to Tata Sons in 2022. The group, which includes Air India Express, has placed an order for 570 new aircraft and merged with Air Asia India and Vistara. Plans for South Asia's largest aviation training academy, a new flying school, and a greenfield maintenance base underscore Air India's aim to become a leading global airline embracing Indian traditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

