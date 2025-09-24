Left Menu

India's Coal and Mineral Sector: A Green Transformation Underway

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, unveiled India's ambitious plans to meet energy demands sustainably through coal gasification and mining reforms. By 2030, the country aims for 1.6 billion tonnes of coal demand and significant advancements in eco-friendly mining and mineral acquisition globally.

24-09-2025
In a pivotal address at the Energy Leadership Summit organized by the Economic Times, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, declared that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India's coal and mineral sectors are undergoing a transformative phase, balancing escalating energy demands with aggressive sustainability initiatives. A statement from the Ministry of Coal announced record-breaking coal production and dispatch figures reaching over 1 billion tonnes in 2024-25, with projections scaling to 1.6 billion tonnes by 2030.

Reddy emphasized the government's commitment to sustainable development by positioning coal as a catalyst for green growth. The Coal Gasification Mission, aiming for 100 million tonnes by 2030, is supported by a significant Rs 8,500 crore incentive package, with multiple projects already operational. Simultaneously, coal public sector undertakings are broadly investing in renewable energy, having added 1,900 MW of solar and wind capacity, with an ambitious goal of 15 GW by 2030. Neyveli Lignite Corporation is notably advancing towards a 10.11 GW target with its renewable energy initiatives.

On environmental advancements, Reddy highlighted remarkable progress in land reclamation, with over 57,000 hectares of mined land restored and an additional 16,000 hectares planned for redevelopment by 2030 under the Mission GREEN Coal Regions initiative. The Minister also pointed out significant mining reforms, citing the successful auctioning of 542 mineral blocks, including 34 critical minerals. Enhanced exploration efforts through private engagement, drone technology, and AI modeling have expedited mineral discovery, with 13 exploration licenses recently awarded.

Reddy further detailed India's strategic global initiatives under the National Critical Minerals Mission, emphasizing the acquisition of vital mineral assets overseas. The move to secure lithium blocks in Argentina exemplifies this diplomacy, complemented by a ₹1,500 crore incentive scheme for the recycling of critical minerals. New Centres of Excellence are poised to elevate domestic research capabilities and innovation. In his closing remarks, Reddy echoed Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047, striving towards a developed and self-sustaining India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

